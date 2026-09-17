Seoul's premier music district opens doors for 8th Seoripul Street Festival

Home to classical instrument workshops and performance halls, Seocho District’s music enclave in southern Seoul stands as Korea’s only official music-themed cultural zone.

On Saturday and Sunday, the area will host the eighth annual Seoripul Musical Instrument Street Festival, bringing rare craftsmanship, live outdoor music and hands-on masterclasses to the public.

First held in 2016, the two-day festival brings together local instrument shops, workshops, professional musicians, students and residents for a dynamic event where visitors can see, hear and play a wide range of instruments. As in the previous year, the festival will again run alongside the Seoripul Music Festival, giving visitors access to both events' performances and hands-on programs.

Large instrument retailers Cosmos Musical Instruments and Europe Musical Instruments will display everything from classical instruments to traditional Korean instruments and folk instruments from around the world. Musicians from South America and Africa will also introduce and perform on traditional instruments from their home regions.

Visitors can also try their hand at instrument-making: a workshop on the street will walk participants through the violin-making process, with on-site registration required.

The festival's performance lineup kicks off Saturday at Joy Stage with a South American and African music duo, followed by a traditional Korean percussion and lion dance performance by the Yeonhui Company, the student "Seodong Band" from Seoul High School and Dongduk Girls' High School, and a classical set by Ensemble M. The day closes with "Let's Play Together," a communal jam session bringing residents, musicians and local instrument merchants together on stage.

On Sunday, the Sinjung Elementary School Children's Orchestra will perform familiar tunes, including "Arirang Rhapsody," and music from "The Avengers" at the Welcome Stage starting at 2 p.m.

Seocho District Mayor Jun Sung-soo said the festival is a unique event built together by local instrument shops, artists, students and residents.

"We hope this event gives everyone — regardless of age — a chance to discover rare instruments, connect through music and enjoy themselves," the mayor said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.