Seoul Street Arts Festival to turn Han River, Seoul Forest into open-air stages

Seoul Street Arts Festival 2026 will bring giant puppets, circus acts and other performances to Ttukseom Hangang Park and Seoul Forest this weekend, turning familiar walking and cycling routes into an open-air stage.

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday, with 20 works presented 62 times, including productions from France, Lithuania, Chile, Slovenia and Brazil.

Organized by the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture, the festival expands beyond conventional performance spaces, inviting visitors to encounter works as they walk along the Han River or move between Ttukseom and Seoul Forest.

A new program called Artrekking offers four suggested routes that combine performances and hands-on activities, with full and half courses designed for families and other visitors.

Visitors can travel between venues on foot, by Ttareungi public bicycles or by Han River buses, while collecting stamps at six locations to complete a festival postcard.

The lineup includes a large parade featuring an eight-meter red giraffe puppet, as well as circus performances using Chinese pole, tightrope walking and juggling, along with contemporary dance and traditional Korean performance.

Some works move with audiences rather than remaining in fixed seating areas, allowing visitors to choose performances along their route.

The festival also introduces “Rock the Joy,” a citizen dance competition featuring 16 teams selected through preliminary rounds.

Dancer Aiki, choreographer Lee Ruda and Lee Jae-won, who directed the opening ceremony of Seoul Winter Festa, will serve as expert judges, joined by 100 citizen judges.

Family programs include a children’s electronic dance music party Sunday, kite-making, treasure hunts, traditional Korea games, a tree playground and a cultural market.

The foundation said the festival would bring art closer to daily life by moving its stage to the Han River and Seoul Forest.

"This year's Seoul Street Arts Festival is moving its stages for the first time to the Han River and Seoul Forest — everyday spaces for residents — to offer people an artistic autumn picnic," said Song Hyung-jong, CEO of the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture. "We will continue to build a Seoul where people can encounter art on their daily walks, bike paths, and in parks, without even having to step into a traditional theater."

All programs are free, except for some requiring advance reservations, according to the foundation.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.