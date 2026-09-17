Seoul marks Chuseok holiday with late-night reading, folk shows, free museum entry

As Korea prepares for Chuseok, its traditional autumn harvest festival, Seoul is transforming the national holiday into a four-day cultural festival.

From Thursday through Sunday, the capital will host traditional folk performances, open museum exhibitions for free and keep public libraries open late, offering foreign visitors a rare look into the country's cultural roots.

From Sept. 24-27, traditional cultural sites, museums and art institutions will host family programs ranging from folk games and Korean music to craft workshops and exhibitions, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Unhyeon Palace will hold its Chuseok program from Thursday through Sunday, offering traditional games, craft activities and performances featuring Korean traditional and fusion music and dance.

Namsangol Hanok Village will host Namsan Dalbit Madang (Moonlit Courtyard) from Friday through Sunday, with tightrope walking, Arirang performances, seven traditional experiences, quilted craft workshops and hanbok-related activities.

Several museums will hold special events Saturday, including traditional performances, folk games, craft activities and hands-on programs at the Seoul Baekje Museum, Seoul Museum of History and Seoul Urban Life Museum.

Seoul Autumn Festa, running from Sept. 18 through Nov. 29, will connect more than 200 performances and festivals across the city, with dance, Korean traditional music and theater among the offerings during the holiday.

The World Pansori Festival will run Friday and Saturday at Namsangol Hanok Village and Seoul Namsan Gugakdang, while the World Dance Festival will take place Thursday evening at Seoul Nori Madang.

For those seeking quieter evenings, Seoul’s outdoor libraries will operate from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Seoul Plaza, Gwanghwamun Book Yard and Cheonggye Stream.

The Seoul Metropolitan Library itself will be closed from Thursday through Saturday but will reopen Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Museums and cultural facilities including the Seoul Museum of History, Seoul Baekje Museum and Seoul Museum of Craft Art will offer extended evening hours during portions of the holiday.

Free exhibitions include retrospectives of Yoo Young-kuk and Martin Parr, as well as shows devoted to Cho Sook-jin, Oh In-hwan, Jang Seo-young and Kim Hee-cheon.

Min Soo-hong, head of Seoul’s Culture Headquarters, said the city will offer cultural experiences ranging from traditional arts to exhibitions and nighttime reading during the short holiday.

"Although this year's Chuseok holiday is a brief four-day weekend, Seoul will host a rich lineup of cultural events across the city — ranging from hands-on traditional arts and live performances to late-night reading sessions," said Min. "Whether visiting with family and friends or taking a solo trip, we hope everyone drops by a nearby cultural space to enjoy a fulfilling and relaxing holiday."

Visitors are advised to check individual schedules before heading out, as operating hours and reservation requirements vary by venue.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.