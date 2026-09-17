For generations, the elegant curved tile roofs and serene courtyards of "hanok" — Korea’s traditional vernacular housing — have served as living symbols of the capital’s heritage.

Seoul is inviting international travelers to step past the threshold of these historic homes and experience them as dynamic cultural stages. City officials said Thursday that Seoul Hanok Week will return this October with an expanded schedule of immersive art exhibitions, live performances, neighborhood walking tours and hands-on craft workshops.

The fourth edition of Seoul Hanok Week will run from Friday, Oct. 2, through Sunday, Oct. 11, across the neighborhoods of Bukchon and Seochon, with 82 programs — up from 66 last year, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Last year's festival drew about 74,000 visitors, and this year's expanded program will include 17 exhibitions, 15 tours, 29 hands-on activities, nine performances and 12 special events.

Among the highlights is “Beyond the Gate, Hanok,” an open-house program marking the 10th anniversary of Seoul Exemplary Hanok program, with guided visits to spaces including Unkyung Historic House and the Swiss Embassy, as well as tours of selected hanok.

Visitors can also explore public hanok in Bukchon at their own pace on Oct. 3 and 10, using maps distributed at Bukchon Culture Center, with English audio guides available at participating sites.

Exhibitions will range from displays that turn public hanok into model homes to a photo exhibition of five Seoul Exemplary Hanok sites selected in 2025.

There will be several concerts held in hanok courtyards, including performances of Korean traditional music, Brazilian jazz and classical music, along with a new children's musical at Bukchon Culture Center.

More than 40 additional experiences will cover crafts like flower arranging, traditional tea, traditional liquor and architecture.

Applications for programs requiring reservations open Friday through the Seoul Hanok Portal, with participants selected by lottery. Limited last-minute spots may be available on-site for some activities.

Seoul Housing Office Director General Myung No-jun said the festival was designed to let visitors experience Seoul's hanok in a more personal way.

"This year’s Seoul Hanok Week is packed with more interactive programs than ever, designed to help visitors experience the beauty of traditional Korean homes up close and in depth," said Myung. "As Bukchon and Seochon continue to serve as flagship residential heritage districts, we kindly ask visitors to respect local residents by keeping noise levels down while touring."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.