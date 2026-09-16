Far East Broadcasting Company (FEBC)-Korea Chairman Billy Kim said Wednesday that the Christian broadcaster is fully prepared to expand its ministry into North Korea whenever the reclusive state opens its doors.

"In North Korea, faith has been suppressed for decades," Kim said during a press conference at the broadcaster’s headquarters in Seoul. "We have been training young defectors who can help build local broadcasting branches (in North Korea) when circumstances allow. Our heart, logistical training and resources are ready for when the door opens."

The press conference was held to mark FEBC-Korea's 70th anniversary, reflecting on seven decades of broadcast history and sharing its vision for future peace and spiritual outreach.

Under the slogan "70 Years of Gospel, 70 Years of Grace," the broadcaster highlighted its journey since its establishment in 1956.

Launched in the aftermath of the 1950-53 Korean War, FEBC-Korea has grown into a major Christian radio network with 13 FM stations and 14 relay stations nationwide.

The network continues to serve as a key broadcasting hub toward North Korea and neighboring regions. Utilizing a high-powered 250-killowatt transmitter located in Jeju, FEBC-Korea delivers spiritual and cultural programs across North Korea, China, Russia and Mongolia.

Kim also touched upon the importance of the alliance between South Korea and the United States during the press conference.

"The former commanders reaffirmed the importance of the alliance between the two nations," Kim said, citing a recent breakfast meeting with former commanders of the U.S. Forces Korea. "They expressed deep affection for South Korea and highlighted how both countries have supported each other through challenging times."

In commemoration of its 70th anniversary, FEBC-Korea has engaged in various social and community outreach projects. Earlier this year, the organization provided financial support and practical assistance to 71 struggling local churches across the country.

Cultural events have also been a central component of the anniversary celebrations. FEBC-Korea’s choir hosted its annual FEBC-Korea Children's Choir Patriotic Concert in Yeosu and Iksan in August, drawing more than 10,000 people. The concert featured around 700 young singers from across the nation performing songs of unity and hope.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, FEBC-Korea will host a series of anniversary events. A nationwide choir festival will take place on Oct. 15 in Busan, followed by an official reception at the Grand Lotte Seoul hotel on Oct. 16, a homecoming gathering on Oct. 17 and a 70th-anniversary thanksgiving service at its headquarters on Dec. 23.

Read More FEBC-Korea holds patriotic concerts to mark 70th anniversary











