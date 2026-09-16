Daejeon to host national fair exploring future of Korea's museums

Daejeon will host 151 institutions this weekend for the Museum and Art Museum Fair, giving visitors a glimpse into how technology and culture are transforming Korea’s cultural landscape.

The fair, running Friday through Sunday at Daejeon Convention Center, is organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korea Museum Association and Daejeon Metropolitan City.

This year's event, themed “K-culture, museums opening future — expansion, transformation and future orientation,” will feature about 380 booths from national, public, private and university museums, art museums, local governments, related organizations and companies.

"Museums and art galleries are the solid roots sustaining K-culture," said Jung Hyang-mi, head of the Culture and Arts Policy Office at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. "The ministry will strive to ensure these institutions become everyday spaces where anyone, in any region, can enjoy culture."

Visitors can explore 10 free hands-on and educational programs, an immersive content zone featuring 17 digital experiences, museum tours in Daejeon and Chungnam, career consultations, talks with museum directors and traditional performances.

A regional touring exhibition initiative called “Museum Ieum” will also bring 69 participating museums and art museums to the fair, including Gimpo Tea Etiquette Museum, Yonsei University Museum and The Rimi Art Museum.

A stamp tour will connect participating booths, with three visitors who visit the most booths each day receiving Onnuri gift certificates.

The fair will also host the 20th Korea Museum International Conference, bringing together museum scholars and professionals under the broader theme of museums opening the future of K-culture.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.