The Korean National Commission for UNESCO (KNCU) is holding a three-day workshop through Thursday at UNESCO House in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, bringing together field workers from nine countries under its long-running BRIDGE Programme, an international education development cooperation project.

Participants from Timor-Leste, Laos, Malawi, Sri Lanka, Jordan, Pakistan, Tanzania, Ivory Coast and Zambia are attending the "2026 BRIDGE Workshop," organized by KNCU with support from the Ministry of Education. The BRIDGE Programme, launched in 2010, provides literacy, basic education and vocational training to out-of-school children, youth and illiterate adults in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, in line with U.N. Sustainable Development Goals for quality education.

Rather than following a conventional lecture format, the workshop takes an "action over theory" approach, organizers said, with peer-to-peer sessions on real-world issues field workers face, including project governance, communicating with stakeholders, data management and conflict resolution.

Jeong Il-seon, who heads the Tanzania and Ethiopia office of the aid group Good Neighbors, and Ha Gi-uk, a senior consultant at the Korea International Development Consulting firm KODAC, are advising participants as they draft action plans tailored to their countries' education systems.

On Thursday, participants will travel to Suwon, south of Seoul, to visit the Suwon Sinjungnyeon Center, a non-formal education institution for middle-aged and older adults, and International Cyber University, to observe Korea's approach to informal education and discuss how those methods could be applied elsewhere.

"I hope this workshop will help participants build a sustainable peer-support system and find practical solutions each country urgently needs, taking the BRIDGE Programme to the next level," KNCU Secretary-General Hong Hyun-ik said in his opening remarks.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.