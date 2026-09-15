

Seoul is betting that its neighborhoods can keep people out after dark, selecting 10 commercial districts for a new night market program designed to turn local food and culture into evening destinations.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday that 10 districts had been selected for its 2026 Moonlight Night Market program, the first major implementation of Mayor Oh Se-hoon’s strategy to expand Seoul’s nighttime economy.

The program will connect neighborhood restaurants, cultural resources and tourism attractions, creating outdoor dining areas and nighttime streetscapes intended to draw both residents and visitors.

The 10 selected districts include the Garosu-gil area in Gangnam District, Suyu Station in Gangbuk District, Sadang Orak Moonlight Night Market in Gwanak District, the area around Konkuk University in Gwangjin District and International Food Culture Street in Guro District.

They also include the area around Chang-dong Station in Dobong District, Sadang 1-dong Food Street in Dongjak District, Songhae-gil in Jongno District, Sinjungang Market in Jung District and Sangbong Food Street in Jungnang District.

The city said it plans to expand Moonlight Night Markets to 25 locations by 2028, providing up to 2 billion won ($1.46 million) per commercial district.

Funding will support improvements to pedestrian routes, lighting, security cameras, restrooms and waste facilities, along with signage and landscape upgrades.

The city will also develop food, cultural and tourism programs tailored to each district and create a shared Moonlight Night Market brand for online and offline promotion.

To limit disruptions for nearby residents, merchants and residents will sign agreements covering operating areas, closing times, noise, odors and cleanliness, while joint committees will handle complaints and other conflicts.

The city said it has also completed an administrative notice for guidelines governing outdoor businesses using roads and will introduce additional rules for outdoor food-service operations.

Oh Se-hoon, Seoul’s mayor, said the city would develop distinctive night markets in neighborhoods and make Seoul’s evenings richer destinations for people from around the world.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.