

Seoul City Hall is trading bureaucratic gray for Pikachu orange.

The Seoul Gallery, an underground exhibition space owned by the municipal government, is preparing to welcome an unusual resident: An exclusive Pikachu dressed in traditional Korean clothes, brought to life through a high-profile civic partnership.

Beginning Friday and running through Oct. 11, the basement level of City Hall will host a special Pokémon GO autumn picnic event. The collaboration arrives as the gallery approaches a special milestone of one million visitors since its grand opening in February 2026, cementing its status as an unorthodox anchor for public engagement in Korea’s bustling capital.

City officials are leaning into global pop culture as a nontraditional way to bridge the gap between citizens and the municipal government.

Inside the venue, players opening the mobile game will encounter the rare hanbok-clad Pikachu, along with themed augmented reality photo booths and digital garden projections. This playful atmosphere is seamlessly interwoven with civic education. Directly adjacent to the gaming zones lies the Seoul Policy Gallery, an interactive exhibition highlighting municipal initiatives such as the Hangang Bus ferry service, the Seoul Learn educational portal and local public health programs.

"With the crisp autumn air setting ... the Seoul Gallery under City Hall is transforming into a special picnic space where whole families can come together and share a laugh," said Kim Hyung-rae, director of communications planning. "By pairing a globally beloved game with live performances, we hope citizens build delightful memories."

This clever fusion of mobile gaming and civic governance reflects a broader strategy by Korea's local authorities to reinvent public buildings as accessible "community living rooms." Conceived as a window into municipal planning, the Seoul Gallery features futuristic city scale models, interactive media spheres and family-friendly play zones. By pairing a worldwide digital phenomenon with local policy achievements, the city aims to draw massive crowds during a packed autumn calendar that spans major national holidays like Chuseok and Hangeul Day.

The twenty-four-day festival will feature a rotating lineup of live performances ranging from fusion traditional music and classical ensembles to lively family entertainment. Visitors can also participate in interactive poetry writing events tied to city policies, with official merchandise awarded to daily participants. A celebratory finale is scheduled for Oct. 9, featuring live magic and musical acts to honor the community's turnout.

Operating hours for the special exhibition run from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, with adjusted hours on Sundays and holidays.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.