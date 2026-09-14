Seoul to open downtown roads to 5,000 walkers this Sunday

Five thousand people will trade cars for walking shoes this Sunday as Seoul closes downtown streets for the 2026 Seoul Walking Festival, turning a 4.4-kilometer route from Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) to Gwanghwamun Square into a pedestrian corridor.

Starting at DDP, the route winds past Heunginjimun Gate, Changdeok Palace and Gyeongbok Palace before finishing at Gwanghwamun Square.

Participants must arrive with their mobile passes by 7:30 am at the DDP, with group stretching, remarks by invited guests and a group photograph will take place before the 8 am start.

The festival filled all 5,000 registration spots within two days of applications opening on Aug. 10, according to Seoul.

Organizers will stage performances and activities along the route, including a DJ set and LED light show inside Yulgok Tunnel and cheerleading performances at major intersections.

At Gwanghwamun Square, participants can enjoy live music, capture memories at a message photo wall and print complimentary photos on the spot.

This year’s festival will also feature a mobile fitness station where participants can measure their physical condition and receive personalized exercise advice, while users of Sonmok Doctor 9988 — the healthcare app managed by the city — can earn 1,000 points through the program.

Traffic controls will begin as early as midnight Sunday around Yulgok Tunnel, while major roads along the walking route will face rolling restrictions between 6 am and 11 am.

Buses traveling through affected areas will also be rerouted, with Seoul providing traffic information through its transportation information system, electronic road signs and bus information terminals.

Han Jeong-hun, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Traffic Management Bureau, said the event will give residents a chance to experience major city landmarks on foot.

"Since this is a single day when city center roads usually packed with cars are opened up, citizens will be able to experience a special time walking and exploring major downtown landmarks," Han said. "While this may cause some inconvenience for drivers, we ask for your understanding and cooperation to ensure the event runs smoothly and safely."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.