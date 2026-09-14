Seoul to hold nationwide farmers' market ahead of Chuseok holiday

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will host its annual Chuseok Seoro Market, the country's largest direct-sales farmers' market, from Tuesday to Thursday at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall.

The market's name combines the Korean words for "Seoul" and "local," reflecting its aim of connecting urban consumers directly with rural producers ahead of Chuseok, one of Korea's biggest holidays. Now in its 18th year, the event has run annually since 2009.

More than 100 vendors from 87 municipalities across 10 provinces and metropolitan cities will sell regional specialties at discounts of 10 to 30 percent off market prices, including garlic from Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, spicy fermented flatfish from Sokcho, Gangwon province, and processed foods made with local produce. Trucks selling Korean beef and pork from Chuncheon in Gangwon Province, Hongseong in South Chungcheong Province and Jeju Island will also be on site.

Visitors can watch a traditional rice cake-making demonstration by food artisan Kim Wang-ja, try making their own gochugaru, or red chili powder, and take part in traditional games and photo events. Seoul's official regional goods shop, Seoul Dong-haeng Sangwe, will run a special booth and offer new members a free eco-friendly shopping bag.

Visitors can pay using Seoul's local gift certificates and, for the first time this year, the Munhwanuri Card, a voucher card for low-income residents, to make the market more accessible. A paid delivery service run with Seoul's central post office will also be available so shoppers can receive holiday gift sets before the holiday.

"The Chuseok Seoro Market brings together harvested agricultural and marine specialties from across the nation in one place," said Kwak Jong-bin, director general of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Administrative Bureau. "Built on trust between producers and consumers, it stands as the country’s largest direct-trade market, now in its 18th year. As a festival celebrating mutual prosperity between Seoul and the regions, we hope many residents visit to prepare for a bountiful holiday."

Mayor Oh Se-hoon and the heads of five other municipalities are expected to attend Tuesday's opening ceremony.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.