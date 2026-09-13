Rev. Lee Young-hoon preaches spiritual renewal in London

Rev. Lee Young-hoon, senior pastor of Yoido Full Gospel Church, gathered nearly 50 Korean missionaries from across Europe and the former Soviet states in London to deliver messages of spiritual renewal and outline a fresh vision for European evangelization.

Lee served as the keynote speaker at the 2026 London Missionary Conference, held from Sept. 7-10 at London Full Gospel Church.

Organized to help missionaries rediscover their spiritual purpose and deepen their theological roots, the four-day gathering brought together 47 missionaries serving across Europe and the former Soviet states.

During an academic seminar and workshop on Tuesday, Lee delivered a lecture titled "Full Gospel Faith and Theology." He shared the core teachings of Full Gospel faith, focusing on faith in God and the power of the Holy Spirit in daily life.

"God is a God of justice and at the same time a God of love," Lee said. "Emphasizing only justice leads to legalism, while emphasizing only love can result in a false sense of grace."

He stressed that learning the Bible and experiencing the Holy Spirit must go together.

"Being filled with the Holy Spirit means being filled with God’s word, which means being filled with Jesus," the senior pastor said. "When that happens, we should naturally live like 'a little Jesus' every day."

He also called missionary work the main goal of the church and the key to its growth.

The academic session also featured research presentations. Dr. Kim Ho-seong spoke on "The Impact of Yoido Full Gospel Church on World Church Growth," while Dr. Chun Gwi-chun presented "World Mission and Yoido Full Gospel Church: A Prophetic Church Leading the Transformation of Mission History."

Yoon Sung-bin, a missionary stationed in Norway, said the sessions inspired him to "serve the souls in the mission field with deeper love and faithfulness, gaining new strength for European evangelization."

On Wednesday, Lee led a blessing service titled "Faith Approved by God." Pointing to the early Thessalonian church, which united in Christ's love to spread the Gospel despite severe hardships, Lee urged believers to translate their faith into action.

"Those who love God must demonstrate beautiful lives to the world," Lee preached. "We must go beyond confessing our faith in words alone and practice Christ's love in our daily lives."

He encouraged attendees to face hardships with thanks instead of complaints.

"Looking to Jesus during tough times and giving thanks instead of complaining shows true faith and hope," he said. He urged attendees to become "believers who change the world by sharing the Gospel through Spirit-filled prayer and the Word."

Rev. Kim Yong-bok, senior pastor of London Full Gospel Church, expressed gratitude following the conference.

"This fourth missionary conference offered a valuable opportunity to confirm the roots and identity of Full Gospel faith, share field experiences, and seek new mission strategies," Kim said. "Thanks to Pastor Lee’s encouragement, our missionaries can now return to their mission fields with renewed dedication."