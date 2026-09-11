Forget cheap plastic keychains and generic refrigerator magnets.

Korea is elevating the humble travel souvenir into a high-design art form, debuting its premier lineup of culturally rooted artisanal goods in the heart of Yeouido.

Starting Friday, the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) unveiled "Korea Select 25," an exclusive 10-day showcase at The Hyundai Seoul running through Sept. 20. Staged on the department store’s lively fifth floor, the pop-up introduces the 25 winning entries of the 2026 Korea Tourism Souvenir Contest to the public for the first time.

The crown jewel of this year’s competition — securing the prestigious Presidential Award — is a handcrafted brass tableware set titled "The Brilliant Stage of Baudeogi, Unfolded on the Dining Table." Drawing inspiration from the traditional folding fans used by Baudeogi, Korea’s legendary 19th-century female folk performer from Anseong, the "bangjja yugi" (forged bronze) collection seamlessly blends historic performing arts with modern lifestyle aesthetics.

The choice of venue reflects a broader shift in how international visitors experience Seoul.

The Hyundai Seoul has rapidly transformed into a global retail landmark and an epicenter for modern lifestyle trends, making it an ideal launchpad for high-end regional craftsmanship. Beyond the temporary 10-day showcase, the award-winning collection will secure permanent shelf space inside the mall's curated souvenir venue, The Hyundai Souvenir, targeting both local shoppers and international trend seekers.

"The Hyundai Seoul is an essential landmark for foreign tourists visiting Korea and a platform leading the latest consumer trends," said Song Eun-kyung, head of KTO's Shopping and Accommodation Team.

Song noted that the agency plans to expand distribution to major duty-free networks, museum gift shops and global e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

The showcase serves as a prelude to Korea's largest souvenir fair, set to take place at the iconic Dongdaemun Design Plaza from Nov. 20-22. For now, visitors looking for an authentic piece of Korean heritage can browse the pop-up daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.