Former T-ara member Ryu Hwa-young marries businessman in Seoul

Former T-ara member and actress Ryu Hwa-young is getting married Saturday to a businessman three years her senior.

Ryu, 33, is set to hold a private wedding ceremony at an undisclosed location in Seoul, attended only by family members and close acquaintances from both sides.

The couple first met through an acquaintance before developing a romantic relationship.

Ryu announced her marriage on social media in April, describing her fiancé as "a man who is like a father to me."

"On top of the excitement, I gained certainty, and now we want to walk the same path together," she said at the time.

A day before the wedding, Ryu shared her excitement with followers, saying, "Thanks to all your support, the two of us will make our grand entrance tomorrow."

Born in 1993, Ryu debuted as a member of K-pop girl group T-ara in 2010. She left the group in 2012 and subsequently pursued an acting career.

She has appeared in television series including "Hello, My Twenties!," "My Father Is Strange," "Mad Dog" and "Player 2: Master of Swindlers," as well as the film "Exist Within."

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.