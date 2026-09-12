Former T-ara member Ryu Hwa-young marries businessman in Seoul
Summary
Former T-ara member and actress Ryu Hwa-young is marrying a businessman in Seoul on Saturday. The private ceremony will be held at an undisclosed location and attended only by family members and close acquaintances. Ryu announced the marriage in April and said she first met her fiancé through an acquaintance. Born in 1993, she debuted with T-ara in 2010 and later pursued acting.
Key Facts
- Ryu Hwa-young is 33 and is marrying a businessman three years her senior.
- The wedding is being held privately at an undisclosed location in Seoul.
- Ryu announced her marriage on social media in April and described her fiancé as a man who is like a father to me.
- Ryu debuted as a member of T-ara in 2010 and left the group in 2012.
- She has appeared in television series including Hello, My Twenties!, My Father Is Strange, Mad Dog and Player 2: Master of Swindlers, as well as the film Exist Within.
Former T-ara member and actress Ryu Hwa-young is getting married Saturday to a businessman three years her senior.
Ryu, 33, is set to hold a private wedding ceremony at an undisclosed location in Seoul, attended only by family members and close acquaintances from both sides.
The couple first met through an acquaintance before developing a romantic relationship.
Ryu announced her marriage on social media in April, describing her fiancé as "a man who is like a father to me."
"On top of the excitement, I gained certainty, and now we want to walk the same path together," she said at the time.
A day before the wedding, Ryu shared her excitement with followers, saying, "Thanks to all your support, the two of us will make our grand entrance tomorrow."
Born in 1993, Ryu debuted as a member of K-pop girl group T-ara in 2010. She left the group in 2012 and subsequently pursued an acting career.
She has appeared in television series including "Hello, My Twenties!," "My Father Is Strange," "Mad Dog" and "Player 2: Master of Swindlers," as well as the film "Exist Within."
This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.