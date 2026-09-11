Escape the fast-paced energy of the capital and step into an urban sanctuary in western Seoul, as Seoul Botanic Park invites travelers and residents to slow down and reconnect with nature.

Running from September through November, the park is launching 20 immersive seasonal programs — ranging from guided eco-walks to hands-on botanical workshops — designed to bring children, families and solo explorers closer to Korea’s vibrant autumn wildlife and flora.

The programs span four areas, including native plants, insect and bird observation, and garden design, with activities tailored to different ages and interests, Seoul Botanic Park said.

Children can learn about plant survival strategies, make crafts, cook seasonal food, tend gardens and plant succulents through programs held at Children’s Garden School.

Among them is “Our Plant Story,” which explores native plants found at the park, along with “Little Botanist,” “Yum Yum Plant Table” and “Climate Hero Expedition.”

Family programs move beyond indoor instruction, inviting participants outdoors to search for grasshoppers, observe birds through binoculars and compare leaves, fruits and seeds.

“Family Botanical Garden Walk” will examine grasshoppers in September, autumn leaves in October and fruits and seeds in November, while other programs will explore birds and trees linked to participants’ birthdays and zodiac signs.

For adults, programs at Forest Culture School and Plant Culture Center will explore garden design, healing and herbs, including workshops using 3D modeling and artificial intelligence to create personalized gardens.

Participants can also learn professional garden drawing techniques, explore permaculture and try an herbal relaxation program.

A program called “Garden Healing to Grow Again” is designed for police officers, firefighters and people living alone.

The park will also offer guided greenhouse tours and continue its exhibition “Gentle Balance: Reflecting Each Other” in the greenhouse, themed gardens, Plant Culture Center and Magok Culture Center.

Online registration is available through Seoul Botanic Park’s website and Seoul’s public service reservation system, with bookings opening on the 25th of each month for programs in the following month.

On Su-jin, director of the Seoul Botanical Garden, said she hopes visitors will experience seasonal changes while discovering nature through hands-on activities in the city.

"This autumn, the Seoul Botanical Garden has prepared natural experience programs that everyone — from children and families to adults — can enjoy," On said. "I hope visitors not only feel the changing seasons while strolling through the garden, but also experience autumn’s nature up close in the heart of the city through our diverse ecological activities."



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.