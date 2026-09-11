Seoul, Bangkok teens bridge history and culture to build global friendships

Sixty teenagers from Seoul and Bangkok have wrapped up a dynamic five-day cultural exchange, forging cross-border friendships while tracing the deep historical roots connecting Korea and Thailand.

The initiative, hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, brought 30 students from Bangkok to the Korean capital from Monday through Friday. Running continuously since 2008, the long-standing exchange bridges youth from both metropolises through hands-on cultural immersion and shared heritage.

Joined by 10 chaperones and city officials, the delegation kicked off the week Monday at Gwanghwamun Square’s “Garden of Gratitude.” Together, the students paid tribute to Thailand’s pivotal role in the 1950-53 Korean War. Thailand was among the first nations to dispatch food aid and deployment forces — including land, naval and air units under the United Nations Command — where Thai soldiers earned the legendary moniker “Little Tigers” for their bravery on the battlefield.

Beyond historical reflections, the itinerary plunged participants straight into Seoul’s modern rhythm.

The group toured Seoul City Hall, learned signature K-pop choreography and tried their hand at audio engineering at the Seoul Youth Music Center before winding down along the Han River at Yeouido Hangang Park.

Midweek excursions took the students through the city’s historical and educational landmarks, including the Seoul International Garden Show, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and the National Folk Museum of Korea.

By Thursday, the Seoul teenagers took the lead as local guides, steering their Bangkok peers through iconic downtown hubs like Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Jongno, Gwanghwamun and the bustling shopping district of Myeong-dong. The day concluded with an evening showcase featuring collaborative music and dance performances.

Before departing Friday, the teens from Bangkok visited Namsangol Hanok Village for a hands-on workshop in traditional Korean crafts.

Reflecting on the experience, one Seoul participant noted that working through language barriers allowed them to rediscover their own city through fresh eyes. Meanwhile, a Bangkok student highlighted the visit to the Garden of Gratitude as a profound reminder of the enduring historical bond between both nations.

The program will continue this fall when Seoul sends 30 local students to Bangkok from Nov. 2-6 for reciprocal visits to Bangkok City Hall, youth centers and landmark heritage sites.

“This exchange provided a meaningful opportunity for youth from Seoul and Bangkok to visit the ‘Garden of Gratitude’ together, reflecting on the long-standing bond between the two nations and honoring the sacrifices of Thai Korean War veterans while growing to understand one another,” said Lee Hae-seon, director general of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Lifelong Education Bureau. “We will continue to support our youth so they can grow into global citizens.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.