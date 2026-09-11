

Nestled along the banks of the Miryang River in South Gyeongsang Province, about 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, an ambitious national initiative for regional development is taking shape.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with South Gyeongsang Province and the National Council of Cultural Cities, opened the 2026 National Cultural City Fair on Friday. Running through Sunday near the historic Yeongnamru Pavilion, the four-day gathering brings together 37 designated “cultural cities” across Korea to share how local heritage can help revitalize provincial towns.

Faced with severe demographic shifts and rapid rural depopulation, Korea launched its Cultural City initiative in 2019. The policy aims to empower municipalities, local artists and residents to cultivate unique cultural identities, driving local economic growth and reversing youth exodus.

Over the past seven years, the program has grown into a cornerstone of regional policy, providing structural support to help smaller cities build sustainable, creative ecosystems outside the capital region.

“Culture is the essential foundation that makes a region a place where people truly want to live,” Vice Culture Minister Kim Young-soo said ahead of the official opening ceremony.

The fair’s policy pavilion highlights real-world impacts across seven key topics, including urban renewal, local problem-solving and youth entrepreneurship. Visitors can explore specialized exhibits from early-stage designated cities, shop at art markets and sample regional delicacies. At the youth food booths, 10 startup teams trained through Miryang’s local planner program are serving up creative culinary concepts made with indigenous ingredients.

The main event Friday afternoon features a vibrant tapestry of regional performing arts. Beginning at 5:20 pm, the Miryang Arirang Art Troupe’s youth division takes the stage with Arirang Dongdong, combining traditional folk rhythms with rural farm movements. As night falls over the river, the floating stage will light up with Mirimidongguk, a water-based firework song-and-dance act, alongside the Eohwa torch ceremony inspired by historical nighttime fishing boats.

During the ceremony, the ministry will honor key contributors and present accolades to five outstanding municipalities from the 2025 performance evaluation. Yeongwol and Chungju will receive plaques as "Cultural Cities of the Year," while Miryang, Busan's Suyeong District and Sokcho will be recognized as top-performing hubs.

By merging traditional storytelling with youth-led innovation, officials said they hope the fair demonstrates that the future of Korea’s urban vitality lies in the cultural roots of its countryside.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.