Seoul brings free music, film, crafts to local park this weekend



Seoul is transforming a neighborhood green space into an autumn stage this weekend, hosting two days of free concerts, family activities and an outdoor movie screening.

The 2026 Cheonho Park Fall Festival runs from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul. The event reflects a broader effort by municipal planners to decentralize culture, turning neighborhood parks into accessible hubs for leisure rather than relying solely on major venues along the Han River or in central Seoul. Cheonho Park, built on the site of a former factory in a densely populated residential zone, serves as a crucial green lung and gathering spot for the local community.

The lineup blends live music across multiple genres with interactive workshops for families.

Saturday’s schedule features youth hip-hop dance teams, classical guitar sets and a local residents’ singing contest, capped off by performances from singers So Yu-mi and Jung Min-chan. Around the park, visitors can plant potted flowers, design custom photo key rings and get face paintings. Snack stands will distribute complimentary popcorn and cotton candy.

On Saturday evening, the lawn turns into an open-air cinema for a film screening from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Sunday shifts toward jazz, magic acts and live sets by indie pop artist CHEEZE and vocal group Sweet Sorrow. Creative booths will invite visitors to craft autumn wreaths, leave messages on a communal wish tree and apply temporary sticker tattoos.

In line with the city's eco-friendly park policies, the municipal water brand’s "Arisu Wow Car" will dispense free bottled water, coffee, zero-sugar iced tea and herbal tea to attendees who bring reusable tumblers.

All performances, screenings and hands-on activities are open to the public without advance registration.

"We hope people visiting Cheonho Park can enjoy the music, performances and activities while taking a moment to relax from their daily routines in the autumn breeze," said Park Chul-soo, director of the Dongbu Park and Leisure Center.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.