Seocho District to host 19-and-up 'Mystery Party' beer festival

Free-flowing cold draft beer, electric DJ sets and a distinctly adults-only vibe are taking over one of Gangnam's quietest commercial pockets this autumn.

The Seocho District Office announced the return of the "19-Plus Mysterious Friday Party," an adults-only street festival designed to reboot local business along Jamwonha-gil, a bustling alleyway stretch nestled between Sinsa and Nonhyeon subway stations. Set for three consecutive autumn Fridays — Sept. 11, Sept. 18 and Oct. 2 — from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the event pairs neighborhood dining with unlimited beer.

The entry fee for a night of bottomless drafts? A single receipt showing a purchase of at least 10,000 won (about $7.50) from any participating neighborhood vendor or eatery.

While Korea is world-renowned for its high-energy nightlife, local district offices rarely orchestrate adults-focused block parties. Launched in 2024 to breathe fresh life into Jamwon-dong's independent restaurant corridor, the initiative boasts a 95 percent approval rating from previous attendees.

Capitalizing on that momentum, district organizers expanded the outdoor footprint for this year's iteration. Crews are installing 20 additional four-person outdoor dining tables, half of which feature camping-style chairs set up in nearby Ssarijae Park to capture the coveted yajang — or open-air drinking — culture that surges across Korea during crisp autumn nights.

To keep energy levels high, live DJ performances have doubled to two sets per evening, with the final act playing straight through the 9 p.m. closing mark. Seven curated food pop-ups will line the street, serving local bites tailored to pair with beer, while interactive crowd games will hand out neighborhood discount vouchers to keep foot traffic flowing into local storefronts long after the last call.

"The 19-Plus Mystery Friday Party is rapidly establishing itself as the signature street festival for Jamwonha-gil," said Jun Sung-soo, mayor of the Seocho District, encouraging couples, friends, and coworkers to build autumn memories along the strip.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.