A vending machine is stocked with snacks the performers picked themselves. A telephone receiver that plays back a message recorded by whichever artist's number you dial. A Jenga set that assembles a playlist as it comes apart.

Spotify has crammed all of this into a three-story building in Seongsu-dong in Seongdong District, one of Seoul's most bustling, trendiest neighborhoods.

Spotify House Seoul, the streaming platform's largest Seoul edition to date, opens Thursday at Anderson C and runs through Sunday, with six themed zones spread across the three floors and a separate stage visible from each.

Reporters were walked through the finished space Wednesday, the day before the doors were set to open. Live performances fill the first three nights, divided by genre; the closing day drops the concerts and keeps the rooms open.

The building is basically a walk-in version of the app. The functions listeners tap through on their phones — Mixes, Blend, Jam, daylist — have been rebuilt as rooms to stand in, with the Spotify Code, the platform's scannable barcode, linking nearly every stop back to the catalog.

Spotify has framed this year's edition around a single idea, the "best place to be a fan," and organized the space along three lines: proximity to artists, personalized listening and the global fandom culture.

The route begins on the second floor at the Welcome Zone, where visitors pick up a floor guide before heading up.

Artists, algorithms

The Artist Room is lined with album artwork and covers from "This Is," Spotify's flagship artist playlist series. At the Artist Phone Booth, visitors lift a receiver and dial a number assigned to a performing artist to hear a message that artist recorded for the event. Beside it sits a postcard station and mailbox — notes written to an artist are delivered after the House closes.

Another feature is Artists' Pick, a vending machine stocked with snacks the performers chose themselves. A Spotify Code is attached to each slot, and scanning it pulls up that artist's music, whether a single track, an album, a playlist or their profile. Picking a snack becomes a way of picking what to listen to next.

Next door, the Mix Room is built around Mixes, the playlists Spotify generates around an artist, genre, era or mood. Tens of thousands of combinations exist, and the same mix draws different songs depending on the listener's history.

Here, codes are attached to ordinary objects around the room, and scanning one produces a personal mix. Visitors write a track they liked on the Memo Wall, compare it against what others pulled, and collect a sticker.

The Play Lounge is the floor's social space. Jam, Spotify's group listening function, appears here as "Jam'ga," a Jenga-style game in which players draw a block, read the question printed on it and answer with a song, gradually assembling one shared playlist.

Blend, which merges the tastes of up to 10 people and scores how closely they match, is set up as a head-to-head test with results posted to a wall ranking.

The third station belongs to daylist, which refreshes several times a day according to time, day of the week and mood. A slot machine lever generates one of its characteristically odd titles, and the room's lighting shifts through the moods of a single day.

Merch, world music downstairs

Back on the second floor, the Merch Shop gathers limited collaboration items alongside House goods. Stamps collected across the experience zones can be exchanged — three earns an item — and every visitor receives a House tote bag. A live silkscreen station and a photo booth round out the room.

The last stop, on the ground floor, is the Spotify World Music Cafe. It presents playlists organized by country and region, tracing how Korean music moves outward and how sounds from elsewhere arrive here. Visitors scan a code for whichever region appeals, then either sit in the Social Listening Zone and listen alongside strangers or put on headphones and keep it to themselves.

Thursday belongs to electronic and K-pop, with Diplo, RIIZE, RESCENE and Yves; Friday to indie rock, with Jannabi, Hyukoh, Silica Gel, KARDI and can't be blue; Saturday to hip-hop, with Dynamic Duo, The Quiett, HAON, NOWIMYOUNG, Raf Sandou, Kid Milli and OKASHII, and CAMO.

Daytime access is open to visitors. Evening performances require advance registration.