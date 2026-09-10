

Cheongna Lake Park will trade its usual quiet pace for two days of racing, music and hands-on activities as Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) Authority hosts its 2026 IFEZ Triathlon and related events on Saturday and Sunday.



The centerpiece is the IFEZ Triathlon Sunday, when about 500 athletes and triathlon enthusiasts are expected to swim 1.5 kilometers, cycle 40 kilometers and run 10 kilometers through Cheongna International City.



Unlike races confined to stadiums or dedicated courses, the event will bring competitors into the city itself, with swimming in Cheongna Lake Park and cycling along roads around the park before runners return to finish at the waterfront.



Organizers said the event is intended not only for competitors but also for residents, children, teenagers and families, offering a broader festival built around sports, culture and future mobility.



On Saturday, visitors can explore the IFEZ RC Mobility Championship from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the park’s waterside plaza, with RC car displays, miniature car assembly and racing, RC boat demonstrations and vintage and heavy-equipment models.



The program will also give visitors opportunities to operate RC vehicles, turning what could have been a conventional exhibition into a hands-on experience for families.



That evening, from 5 p.m. to 7:40 p.m., the IFEZ Youth Dance Festival will put local teenagers in the spotlight with K-pop and street dance competitions, a random-play dance session, performances and awards.



Traffic and access restrictions will accompany Sunday’s triathlon, with roads around Chungcheong Lake Park subject to control from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.



Some roads may require vehicles to detour, while bus routes could also be adjusted during the race, organizers said.



Parts of Cheongna Lake Park along the swimming and running courses may also temporarily restrict pedestrian access and use of facilities.



Cho In-kwon, acting head of the IFEZ said he hoped the festival would give residents new ways to enjoy their city while showcasing Cheongna International City beyond the region.



He also asked residents and drivers for their understanding and cooperation to help ensure safe and smooth operations during the event.

"We hope this festival provides residents with unique sports and diverse hands-on programs set against the backdrop of Cheongna Lake Park, while highlighting the charm of Cheongna International City nationwide." said Cho In-kwon, acting administrator of the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



