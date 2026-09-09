The Korea Times will host a conference titled “Beyond AI: Building human-centered leadership for next era” on Sept. 15, with discussions exploring how universities should redefine education and leadership as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes society.

The conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Grand Hall of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry building in Seoul.

Beyond adopting new technologies, universities face growing pressure to cultivate the human capabilities necessary in working alongside AI while preparing students for rapidly changing workplaces and societies.

Participants will discuss how Korean universities can strengthen their global competitiveness in the AI era, with a focus on human-centered education, research and student experience, as well as university evaluation and growth strategies.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin will give congratulatory remarks, followed by Kim Hee-jung, chairperson of the National Assembly’s Education Committee, Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing and British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks.

Choi Jae-boong, professor of interdisciplinary AI service design at Sungkyunkwan University, will deliver a keynote speech on the leadership skills needed to navigate the AI era.

Shitij Kapur, vice-chancellor and president of King’s College London, will discuss how universities should prepare students to work alongside AI and shape the technology to serve society.

The keynote speeches will be followed by the first panel discussion, titled “The human edge of AI: Reimagining global competitiveness in Korean universities.”

Moderated by professor Choi, the session will explore how universities can build human-centered AI campuses by integrating the technology into education, research and the student experience. Panelists include Lee Ji-hyun, director of the AI Integrated Talent Development Division at the Ministry of Education; Lee Jae-wook, director of the AI Institute and professor of computer science at Seoul National University; Son Henny, head of AI Education at Upstage; and Gregory Hill, chief administrative officer at the University of Utah Asia Campus.

The conference will then feature two speeches examining how universities can remain competitive in the AI era.

Leigh Kamolins, vice president for evaluation and insights at Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), will discuss how AI could reshape global university rankings, while Mei Mei Lim, APAC region president of Times Higher Education (THE), will explore how the technology is changing the definition of university excellence beyond traditional rankings.

The second panel discussion will focus on how Korean universities can strengthen their global competitiveness through new approaches to university evaluation and growth.

Lee Hi-kyoung, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Korea University, will moderate the discussion, joined by Kamolins and Ashley Mok, vice president for APAC consultancy at THE.

Following the conference, special sessions with QS and THE will be held in the afternoon, offering participants an opportunity to hear directly from the two organizations about key changes to global university ranking indicators and discuss how Korean universities can strengthen their global competitiveness.

Simultaneous interpretation will be available. For more information, contact (02) 724-2265.