Korean painter Lee Jong-sang, best known for creating the portraits of Confucian scholar Yi I and his mother, Shin Saimdang, featured on Korean banknotes, died Tuesday. He was 88.

Lee, who worked under the pen name Ilrang, was born in Yesan, South Chungcheong Province, in 1938. He graduated from Daejeon High School and Seoul National University's (SNU) College of Fine Arts, where he studied painting, before earning his master's and doctoral degrees in philosophy from Dongguk University.

He joined the faculty of SNU's Department of Oriental Painting in 1968 and later served as director of the SNU Museum. He also served as an expert member of the museum subcommittee of the Cultural Heritage Committee.

Known primarily for traditional Korean paintings, including murals and portraits, Lee was recognized for seeking to modernize Korean painting through new subjects and techniques while pursuing an indigenous aesthetic distinct from Western traditions.

He conducted extensive research into murals from ancient Goguryeo tombs, presenting them as a source of Korean color painting. He also experimented with modes of expression through his "Original Form" series, which rendered landscapes in a semi-abstract style.

After visiting Dokdo in 1977 and painting its landscape, Lee continued to produce works depicting the easternmost Korean islets and became involved in activities aimed at promoting and protecting them.

Seven portraits by Lee — depicting Ureuk, King Gwanggaeto the Great, Buddhist monk Wonhyo, military commander Yun Gwan, maritime figure Jang Bo-go, painter Kim Hong-do and scholar Yun Seon-do — have been designated by the government as official standard portraits.

His best-known works, however, are the portraits of Yi I and Shin Saimdang used on Korean currency.

Lee was 37 when he was commissioned to paint the portrait of Yi I used on the 5,000 won ($3.50) banknote. His teacher, renowned painter Kim Eun-ho, had initially been commissioned to create the portrait in 1975 but was unable to complete it due to health problems and recommended Lee for the job.

Thirty-two years later, in 2007, Lee was commissioned to create the portrait of Shin Saimdang for the 50,000 won banknote, making him the artist behind the banknote portraits of both mother and son.

Lee's funeral altar has been set up at Korea University Anam Hospital Funeral Home in Seoul. The funeral procession is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Friday.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.