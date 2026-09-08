Beyond its soaring skyscrapers and bustling shopping malls, Seoul is preparing to showcase the cozy charm of its hidden alleyways this autumn, as 10 neighborhood districts host street festivals centered on outdoor dining, night markets and local art.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday that festivals will run across 10 designated districts from September through October, with each event tailored to its neighborhood and visitors.

The September lineup began with festivals in Noryangjin and Gangnam and will continue Thursday with a large outdoor dining and beer festival in the Konkuk University area.

The Konkuk Youth Street Night Beer Festival on Thursday will feature invited singers, DJs, food stalls, beer booths, busking performances and a handmade market for young vendors.

Sangbong Food Alley will hold its main festival Friday, with outdoor dining, cultural performances, market stalls, neighborhood experiences and restaurant discount coupons.

Sharosu-gil will launch its 2026 Youth Arcade Season 2 on Saturday, combining augmented reality and other interactive games with performances and discounts at participating businesses through its dedicated app.

Hoegi-rang-gil will host its Wonder Road Festival on Sept. 15, linking with Kyung Hee University's annual festival and turning nearby streets into an outdoor dining and entertainment area.

Magok Art Street will host its Anyone Can Be an Artist Festival on Sept. 19, offering exhibitions, live painting, art classes, performances, an artists' market and a children's drawing contest.

October will bring festivals focused on neighborhood exploration, international food and crafts and everyday leisure.

Seongbuk-dong-gil will host its neighborhood festival Oct. 9, featuring a web-based walking tour, stamp tour, market, classes and performances.

Gwanghui Road will hold its Global Gwanghui Bazaar on Oct. 24, showcasing food and handicrafts from five countries, while Sa-il-gu Road will close the season Oct. 31 with food, pop-up stores, performances and a flea market.

“For this second-half Local Brand Festival, we collaborated with local merchants to prepare vibrant and distinctive stages that showcase the unique charm of each alleyway district — from outdoor dining and gastronomy to art,” said Park Kyung-hwan, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Bureau of Living Economy and Labor.

“We will spare no effort in supporting these areas to build ‘attractive commercial districts people want to revisit,’ where citizens can enjoy autumn romance and everyday vitality right in their neighborhood alleys.”



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



