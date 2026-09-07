Seoul expands guided night walks through historic districts

Under the glow of neon signs and high-rise buildings, Asia’s late-night economies are usually associated with bustling night markets, rooftop bars and late-night shopping centers. Now, Seoul is taking a more historical approach aimed at keeping tourists on their feet past dusk: guided midnight walks along ancient fortress walls and illuminated royal palace grounds.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday announced a major expansion of its evening walking tour programs as part of an aggressive push to convert casual daytime sightseers into high-spending nighttime tourists. The initiative extends the city's night tour calendar from a limited six-month season to nine months — stretching from mid-March through mid-November — while pushing back final departure times from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. To capture the weekend crowd, special Friday Night Life tours will be held as late as 9 p.m. across prime central locations.

The effort is central to the city’s broader strategy to build a "24-Hour Vibrant Economic City." Rather than simply encouraging bar owners to stay open later, municipal leaders are leveraging cultural heritage to increase visitor dwell time and funnel foot traffic directly into neighborhood commercial corridors.

To anchor the expansion, city officials introduced a new flagship route along the Namsan Fortress Wall. The 2.06-kilometer trail takes visitors along the ridge of Mount Nam, starting at the Sky Forest Path, passing scenic sunset lookouts and the iconic N Seoul Tower, before concluding at the historic Palgakjeong pavilion. The new path joins an established lineup of night tours through iconic landmarks, including the timber-framed courtyards of Namsangol Hanok Village, the lit stone plazas of Gwanghwamun and the romantic stone-wall paths of Deoksu Palace — a rare site where Western-style neoclassical architecture stands alongside traditional royal quarters.

The new Namsan route’s end point is engineered to lead participants straight down into Namdaemun Market, encouraging tourists to sample traditional street food and shop at local stalls long after conventional tour buses have departed. Similar routing updates have been applied to existing circuits: the Naksan City Wall tour now spills into the theater district of Daehangno, the Cheonggye Stream walk leads to the narrow alleyways of Ikseondong, while the Changgyeong Palace tour connects directly to the dining hubs of Myeongryun-dong.

With 10 distinct routes now active, Seoul is betting that its history, lit against the night sky, holds the key to boosting its post-dusk economy and revitalizing local merchant communities.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



