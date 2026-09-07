Nighttime splashes draw nearly 600,000 to Seoul's Han River parks this summer

Seoul’s Han River parks drew nearly 600,000 visitors to six public swimming and splash facilities this summer, as longer hours and nighttime entertainment turned the riverfront into a destination well after sunset.



The facilities recorded 556,981 visitors over 73 days from June 19 to Aug. 30, with Yeouido and Ttukseom recording increases of 58 percent and 36 percent, respectively, from last year.



Nighttime use proved particularly strong, with 126,498 people — about 23 percent of all visitors — using the facilities after hours as Seoul extended operations at four sites to 10 p.m. beginning July 3.



Yeouido recorded the largest attendance at 214,745 visitors, followed by Ttukseom with 182,581, Jamsil with 56,748, Nanji with 46,367, Gwangnaru with 38,813 and Yanghwa with 17,727.



Seoul attributed the increase to extended hours, distinctive water facilities and nighttime programming, including DJ performances and busking.



At Yeouido, emerging DJs performed live every Friday through Sunday beginning July 24, while Yeouido and Ttukseom hosted busking performances under the SUMMER YOUTH: Our Summer program.



Safety and water-quality measures were also expanded as attendance rose, with 59 safety personnel and 136 closed-circuit television cameras deployed across the facilities.



Water filtration cycles increased from three times daily to at least five, while basic water-quality tests were conducted hourly and weekly inspections were carried out by the Seoul Metropolitan Government Research Institute of Public Health and Environment.



All tested water-quality indicators met applicable standards, while tests for enteroviruses and adenoviruses found no traces of either virus in 18 samples collected during August.



Seoul said it plans to expand nighttime programming and cultural events next summer, linking Han River facilities to its broader effort to strengthen the city’s nighttime economy.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.