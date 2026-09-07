AI meets history at Gyeongju's landmark World Heritage Industry Expo

Ancient history meets cutting-edge innovation this week as Gyeongju, the former capital of the Silla Kingdom (57 B.C.–935 A.D.), transforms into a testing ground for the future of cultural preservation. The 2026 World Heritage Industry Expo opens its doors Thursday, offering a glimpse into how artificial intelligence, extended reality and immersive media can revitalize the nation’s heritage sector.

Marking its 10th anniversary, this year’s milestone event stands as the largest to date, uniting 133 companies, research institutions and organizations. The expansion reflects a broader national push to bridge historical conservation with high-tech industries, turning legacy into a forward-looking economic engine. Across the venue, dynamic exhibitions will span advanced restoration tech, digital archive tools, consumer products and interactive public installations.

The core focus of the 2026 program lies in the integration of AI and extended reality, tools increasingly used in historical reconstruction, digital storytelling and global outreach.

On Friday at 2 p.m., Suwen Wang, a specialist in digital storytelling and heritage tech, alongside Kyung Hee University professor Kim Sang-gyun, will lead a session exploring how generative AI can unlock new economic and creative possibilities within the industry. On Saturday at 2 p.m., neuroscientist Jang Dong-sun will join former professional baduk — also known as go — player Lee Se-dol to debate human agency, artistic value and the evolving identity of cultural heritage in an AI-driven world.

Adding a creative flare to the discourse, the program includes an AI-generated film showcase highlighting Gyeongju’s rich historical landscape, alongside a Hanok Culture Fair that celebrates classic Korean architecture under the overarching theme, "From heritage to industry, a decade of progress."

Running daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the expo offers free admission to all pre-registered and on-site visitors.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.