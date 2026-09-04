Seoul's taekwondo performance series returns for fall season after summer break

The free 2026 Seoul Taekwondo Performance series resumes Sept. 5 at Namsangol Hanok Village and the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), the city said, following a summer hiatus after drawing more than 20,000 spectators in the first half of the year.

The city held 35 performances in the first six months of 2026, attracting 20,809 viewers — more than double last year's turnout for the same period and already surpassing all of 2025's annual attendance of 19,835. Of the 22,308 people who took part in performances and hands-on experience programs combined, 7,462, or 33.4 percent, were foreign tourists — meaning roughly one in three participants came from abroad.

The series combines traditional taekwondo demonstrations with staged performance elements, aimed at giving both domestic and international visitors an accessible introduction to Korea's national martial art.

The main fall performances run weekends at 2 and 4 p.m. from Sept. 5 through Oct. 18 at Cheonu Pavilion in Namsangol Hanok Village, a recreated traditional village in Jung District. Performing groups include Kukkiwon, Korea's official taekwondo governing body, along with demonstration teams from Mireume, Bigabi and universities including Hwaseong Medical University and Daekyeung University, featuring board-breaking, forms and self-defense techniques.

Street performances will also be held at DDP, Seoul's landmark exhibition and design venue, on Sept. 19 and Oct. 9, extending the program from Namsangol into the city center.

Visitors can also try the Taekwondo Experience Zone featuring digital equipment that measures punches and kicks like a game, with a stationery set awarded to the day's top scorer; no advance registration is required. A separate program for foreign tourists lets participants wear a taekwondo uniform and learn basic moves and board-breaking under professional instruction, receiving a certificate and a commemorative belt upon completion.

Full schedules and registration details are available at @seoul.tkd on Instagram.

A Seoul tourism and sports official said the city plans to keep expanding the program as a flagship K-culture tourism offering, citing strong turnout from domestic and international visitors alike in the first half of the year.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.