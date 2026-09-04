Rotary leader uses power of storytelling

What is required to lead a 117-year-old institution like Rotary — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic era? For Jennifer Jones, a Canadian from Windsor, dedication and "the power of storytelling" were essential to the job. As Rotary International's first female president, she knew her authentic and real communication style and desire to provide "vulnerable" leadership would see her through.

"I think that sometimes the timing is right. My vocational strength, communication, was important as we were coming out of the COVID times," Jones said in an interview with The Korea Times at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Seoul, Wednesday. She said it was important to make sure that "people were not feeling isolated and that even in our solitude, we had the ability to connect across nations and still do good and support each other."

During the pandemic, Rotary made use of infrastructure set up to fight polio — one of its most successful initiatives — helping people access treatment, vaccines and materials like masks in over 70 nations.

"Rotary was meant for challenging times," Jones said, adding that the Rotarians are now addressing the needs of people afflicted by the tragic flash flood in Nepal.

"We have Rotary members in Nepal, and as soon as it happened, we were discussing what can we do," she said. "We have a disaster response fund that our members donate to, and we encourage people from outside of Rotary as well. And it is a way for us to provide support when disaster strikes."

Rotarians also worked to help in Venezuela and Colombia after the area was damaged by strong earthquakes.

Now as chair of the 15-member Board of Trustees at the Rotary Foundation, which focuses more on humanitarian work, she is in Korea for a week, traveling as far afield as Jeju Island. It is her fourth trip to Seoul, where she said she wants to thank Korean Rotarians for their work. Korea is among the top four contributors to Rotary International and has one trustee on the 15-member board. To her, it was important that people feel respected for their service and donations.

As a former communications executive who founded Media Street Productions in Windsor in her 20s, she knew storytelling and authentic communication were key to success in both personal and Rotarian life. As Rotary president, one of her prime goals is to bridge the gap between volunteers and paid workers to let them know the importance of their work.

Jones also spoke about her personal struggles with breast cancer. "It taught me a lot. I was stronger than I believed," she said. Initially, she stepped back to protect and heal herself, but said that, "I did and it was important that people came up to me to say, 'I'm a survivor — I've lived 15 years, I've lived 20 years and I've lived 25 years.'" As a person still battling cancer, the fact that she could talk about her condition and have people respond were invaluable.

She will be speaking at an initiative by fellow Rotarians in Argentina to build a mammogram center, as she hopes to remind women to get mammograms regularly.

"I want to stress to all who read this that mammograms have saved my life twice, and that women should go for it regularly," Jones said. "We need to normalize the conversation."

She recalled that people were more willing to talk about mental health during the pandemic. Listening to her, one realizes that normalizing conversations about helping others and doing good globally builds stories that can lead to more participation and help people do their best.

The Rotary has seven focus areas: peacebuilding and conflict prevention/resolution, disease prevention and treatment, maternal and child health, clean water, the environment, education and helping local economies.

"These goals align with the U.N.'s (Sustainable Development) Goals, so I like to say that we are rowing in the same direction with these entities that do good work for larger social impact," Jones said, adding that Rotary International has received the highest rating for the past 17 years from Charity Navigator, an organization that rates charities globally.