Seoul tightens safety measures ahead of annual fireworks festival

Anticipating a crowd of more than 1 million people along the Han River, Seoul officials led by Mayor Oh Se-hoon carried out on-site safety checks Thursday to prevent overcrowding at the annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival.

Oh conducted an on-site inspection at Yeouido Hangang Park, focusing on crowd management, emergency response plans and facility safety at one of the festival’s main viewing areas.

This year’s festival will be held Friday and Saturday, with a pre-event Friday and the main program Saturday.

The festival, now in its 22nd year, is expanding to two days for the first time, with visitors expected to include large numbers of international tourists.

During his inspection, Oh reviewed plans for identifying different crowd-control zones, dispersing visitors after the event and managing traffic around the venue.

He also examined spectator seating, entry and exit routes, safety fences, restrooms and trash bins at the festival site.

Oh said the two-day format is expected to draw more visitors than usual, making comprehensive safety preparations essential.

He said Seoul would work with police, firefighters and local governments to ensure that crowd-management measures leave no gaps.

Traffic restrictions are planned around the event, including measures involving Wonhyo Bridge and possible nonstop passage at some subway stations.

Oh said visitors should check transportation information in advance and use public transit to reach the festival with plenty of time.

Seoul said it will establish a comprehensive safety headquarters with Hanwha Group, fire authorities, the districts of Yeongdeungpo, Yongsan, Dongjak and Mapo, and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

About 6,800 safety personnel will be deployed as part of measures covering crowd control, traffic management and public transportation.

"With the fireworks festival expanding to two days for the first time this year, we expect an unprecedented turnout of both local residents and foreign tourists," the mayor said. "The city government will work closely with the police, fire departments and local district offices to execute a seamless safety plan."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.