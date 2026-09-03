Jogye Order elects Ven. Jinwoo as new leader

Ven. Jinwoo, the current leader of the Jogye Order, was elected as the leader of Korea's biggest Buddhist sect for another term Thursday.

Jinwoo won 57 percent of the vote to beat Ven. Gyeongwoo, who earned 43 percent of the ballot.

Jinwoo is the second person in the Jogye Order's history to win a second term since Ven. Jaseung was elected for his second term in 2013.

"I will wholeheartedly devote myself to ushering in a new century for Korean Buddhism," Jinwoo said after winning the election.

He also vowed to embrace everyone who took part in the election and to stabilize the order while making Buddhism younger and more dynamic.

As the leader of the country's biggest Buddhist sect, he will oversee some 3,500 temples and 12,000 monks associated with the Jogye Order across the country.

He is set to begin his four-year term on Sept. 28 after receiving approval from the order's elders assembly.