Seoul will roll out an expanded lineup of autumn programming at Seoul Forest, a large riverside park in the city's Seongdong District, as part of the ongoing Seoul International Garden Show, the city government said.

The programming includes an "18 Recommended Autumn Gardens" guide highlighting areas within the park suited to strolling, relaxing or observing seasonal changes as part of a broader collection of individually designed gardens created for the show, which runs through Oct. 27 at Seoul Forest.

An outdoor movie series called "Garden Theater," held Friday or Saturday evenings, will screen family- and nature-themed films including "Midnight in Paris," "My Neighbor Totoro," "Paddington 2," "Kung Fu Panda 3" and "Life Is Beautiful" between Thursday and Oct. 24.

From Sept. 18-20, the park's outdoor stage will host a mini-festival with student and professional musical performances, and buskers will perform in the park's gardens through October.

Other programs include garden-focused walking tours led by docents; ecology sessions on wetland and urban wildlife; nighttime nature walks to observe insects and listen to autumn sounds; and a program with the Korea Heritage Service featuring traditional Korean music performances in the show's Korean heritage-style garden on Fridays and Saturdays.

The city is also organizing horseback-riding experiences for children and families with the Korea Racing Authority, and wellness-focused stretching and running sessions.

In nearby Seongsu, a neighborhood known for design studios and cafes, local artists will sell handmade wood, ceramic and textile pieces from Oct. 9-11, and a short-film festival focused on nature and environmental themes will run on Oct. 11.

"This autumn, Seoul Forest offers garden walks, films and performances, ecological experiences and other distinctive content so citizens can enjoy autumn gardens in their own way," said a city official, adding that the city hopes visitors will keep returning to discover new appeal each season.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.