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Korea Times welcomes new cohort of Global Supporters

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Summary

The Korea Times launched its latest Global Supporters cohort in Seoul on Monday, welcoming 50 students from 41 countries for a six-month term. The program drew 281 applicants from 44 countries, with selections based on social media activity, self-introductions and motivation. Participants will join newspaper events, promote content and create digital material through February. Oh Young-jin said the paper wants a lasting network, including an alumni event later this year.

Key Facts

  • The new cohort was chosen from 281 applicants representing 44 countries.
  • The 50 supporters come from 41 countries, including France, Italy, Mexico, Morocco, China, India, the United States, Vietnam and Russia.
  • The program was launched in 2021 to reach prospective readers and engage existing readership.
  • A completion ceremony was also held for 38 supporters from 27 countries who finished the previous program.
By Baek Byung-yeul
  • Published KST
  • Updated KST
Newly selected student ambassadors pose for a commemorative photo during a kick-off ceremony for The Korea Times Global Supporters at the newspaper's headquarters in Seoul, Monday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul

Newly selected student ambassadors pose for a commemorative photo during a kick-off ceremony for The Korea Times Global Supporters at the newspaper's headquarters in Seoul, Monday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul

The Korea Times officially launched the latest cohort of its Global Supporters program on Monday, welcoming 50 students from 41 countries to serve as ambassadors for the English-language daily over the next six months.

The program drew record interest, with 281 applicants from 44 countries competing for spots. Applicants were selected based on their social media activity, self-introductions and motivation.

Newly selected student ambassadors pose for a group photo during a launch ceremony for The Korea Times Global Supporters at the newspaper's headquarters in Seoul, Monday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul

Newly selected student ambassadors pose for a group photo during a launch ceremony for The Korea Times Global Supporters at the newspaper's headquarters in Seoul, Monday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul

The group represents a wide geographic spectrum, spanning 41 countries including France, Italy, Mexico, Morocco, China, India, the United States, Vietnam and Russia. Running through February, the supporters will participate in major events hosted by the newspaper, promote its content and create digital material. The Korea Times launched the program in 2021 in an effort to reach out to prospective readers and to engage with existing readership.

Students selected as ambassadors pose as they form a team for upcoming group activities during a launch ceremony for The Korea Times Global Supporters at the newspaper's headquarters in Seoul, Monday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul

Students selected as ambassadors pose as they form a team for upcoming group activities during a launch ceremony for The Korea Times Global Supporters at the newspaper's headquarters in Seoul, Monday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul

During the appointment ceremony held at the newspaper's headquarters in Seoul, Oh Young-jin, president and publisher of The Korea Times, offered a warm welcome to the new members and emphasized long-term engagement.

"We welcome you all to The Korea Times family," Oh said. "This is not just a program that ends in six months. We plan to build a lasting network together, including an alumni event later this year. We hope you enjoy your time with us, and we will fully support your activities."

Student ambassadors pose for a photo during the launch ceremony for The Korea Times Global Supporters in Seoul, Monday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul

Student ambassadors pose for a photo during the launch ceremony for The Korea Times Global Supporters in Seoul, Monday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul

Participants expressed excitement about using their unique backgrounds to expand the paper's reach.

Qin Shanshan, a Chinese graduate student at Seoul National University’s Graduate School of International Studies, shared her plan to connect with audiences back home.

"I applied because I am very interested in Korean culture and society," Qin said. "Since Instagram is not widely accessible in China, I plan to translate my experiences here into Chinese and share them on Chinese social media platforms."

Prior to the launch of the new group, the newspaper held a completion ceremony on the same day for 38 supporters from 27 countries who finished the previous program.

Newly appointed global supporters gather for a photo to prepare for team projects during a launch ceremony at The Korea Times headquarters in Seoul, Monday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul

Newly appointed global supporters gather for a photo to prepare for team projects during a launch ceremony at The Korea Times headquarters in Seoul, Monday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul

Student ambassadors pose for a photo during a launch ceremony for The Korea Times Global Supporters in Seoul, Monday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul

Student ambassadors pose for a photo during a launch ceremony for The Korea Times Global Supporters in Seoul, Monday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul

Newly selected student ambassadors pose for a photo during a launch ceremony for The Korea Times Global Supporters at the newspaper's headquarters in Seoul, Monday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul

Newly selected student ambassadors pose for a photo during a launch ceremony for The Korea Times Global Supporters at the newspaper's headquarters in Seoul, Monday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul

Student ambassadors pose for a photo during a launch ceremony for The Korea Times Global Supporters in Seoul, Monday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul

Student ambassadors pose for a photo during a launch ceremony for The Korea Times Global Supporters in Seoul, Monday. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul

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