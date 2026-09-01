Gangnam District combines 4 major family fests into 1 large gathering

Long known globally as a playground for high-end fashion, tech conglomerates and sleek modern pop culture, Seoul’s southern district of Gangnam is shifting its focus toward grassroots community building this weekend.

The Gangnam District Office said Tuesday that it will host the "2026 Gangnam Family Harmony Festa" Saturday, consolidating four previously separate annual events into a single, large-scale community gathering at Maru Park.

Running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the streamlined event merges Gender Equality Week observances, the 37th Gangnam Children’s Writing and Drawing Contest, an all-family flea market and a multicultural festival into one unified program. District officials designed the combined venue to foster cross-generational engagement and promote social inclusivity within one of the capital's most densely populated urban hubs.

The consolidation reflects a broader effort by local authorities in Seoul to streamline public programming while tackling social isolation.

While Gangnam often projects an image of hypermodern luxury, local administrators face the challenge of serving a diverse residential base, which includes young families, elderly citizens and a growing population of foreign residents. By bringing these distinct groups into a single shared space, the district hopes to bridge cultural and generational divides that can easily form in fast-paced metropolitan environments.

Commemorating Korea’s Gender Equality Week, which runs annually from Sept. 1-7, the district will present awards to citizens who have championed gender equity and community development, followed by a live pop-opera concert. At the same time, around 1,000 children are slated to participate in the writing and art contest, while 40 local families operate a reuse-and-share flea market nearby. Youth clubs will run 12 interactive booths featuring bubble shows, craft workshops and storytelling sessions.

An international cultural zone will showcase traditional clothing, musical instruments and heritage games representing 15 countries, including Italy, Belarus, Bolivia and Russia. Ten public institutions, nonprofits and corporate entities — including UNICEF, Grand Korea Leisure, Kangwon Land, SH Corporation and the Suseo Police Station — are contributing venue support, sponsorship goods and educational booths for the day.

"This year's festival brings together four of Gangnam’s signature family events in our largest scale yet," said Gangnam District Mayor Kim Hyun-ki. "We hope residents from all walks of life — across genders, generations and cultures — come together to build meaningful memories in a space of mutual respect."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.