DDP takes center stage as Seoul energizes its nighttime economy

Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) will become a vast canvas of light and sound Thursday as Seoul opens its latest bid to turn nighttime culture into an engine for activity around the city.

Seoul Light DDP 2026 Fall will run through Sept. 13 at DDP, with free shows each evening from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to Seoul Design Foundation.

This season, titled “K-Original Light,” will reinterpret works by Nam June Paik and Yoo Young-kuk, along with Korean lyrics from Cheongguyeong-eon, through contemporary media art projected across DDP’s 222-meter facade.

For the first time, live music will directly shape the images and lighting, creating performances that change with each artist’s sound.

IDIOTAPE will open the festival Thursday, followed by SION on Friday and Saturday, HYPNOSIS THERAPY on Sunday and Sept. 12, and SOULSCAPE on Sept. 11 and 13.

The festival will also feature laser art by Yoon Je-ho, combining traditional percussion, electronic sounds, artificial intelligence-generated video and lighting at DDP’s historic site exhibition space.

Seoul is pairing the festival with food and neighborhood programs designed to draw visitors beyond DDP and into nearby commercial districts.

A K-food zone will offer snacks, rice cakes, sausages and coffee, while delivery and pickup services will allow visitors to order food from nearby businesses.

The DDP x Dongdaemun Super Pass will connect visitors with about 140 restaurants, cafes, shops and cultural venues across six themed walking routes in neighborhoods including Sindang-dong, Jangchung-dong and Gwanghui-dong.

"DDP is Seoul's flagship night-time economy hub, seamlessly connecting cultural experiences, shopping, fashion, and dining to drive visitor flow from cultural viewing to evening activities and local commerce," said Cha Kang-heui, CEO of the Seoul Design Foundation. "Through diverse evening programs such as Seoul Light DDP, we will enrich the night hours for both residents and tourists while creating a virtuous cycle that injects vitality into the surrounding business district."

Seoul also plans to make nighttime programming permanent through DDP 365 Light, which will expand after a pilot program later this year.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.