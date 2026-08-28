Lakeside Peace Walk to highlight World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Chuncheon

GCS International, World Taekwondo and The Korea Times, in collaboration with Chuncheon City and the Chuncheon Leisure Taekwondo Organizing Committee, will co-host the inaugural Chuncheon Peace Walk on Sept. 17.

Taking place in Chuncheon — a scenic lakeside city in northeastern Korea's Gangwon Province, located about 75 kilometers northeast of Seoul — the event invites residents and international visitors to stroll along a stunning lakeside course as part of celebrations for the 2026 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships, running from Sept. 16-20.

Organizers intentionally designed the outdoor course to give athletes, officials and spectators a chance to stretch their legs outside the indoor competition arenas and soak in the region's celebrated autumn scenery.

Participants will gather at 10 a.m. at the Songam Sports Town Inline Skating Arena before embarking on a flat, 4-kilometer round trip to the Uiamho Skywalk — a glass observation platform suspended over the calm waters of Uiam Lake. On-site registration opens at 8 a.m., and participation is free.

Every finisher will receive a commemorative key ring. Following the walk, attendees can enjoy a high-energy performance by the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, explore the event’s interactive expo and catch live championship action nearby.

Beyond promoting health and leisure, the co-organizers established the event to carry deep historical and global meaning. The walk honors the 45th anniversary of the United Nations International Day of Peace (observed Sept. 21), a global initiative originally proposed to the U.N. in 1981 by GCS International founder Dr. Choue Young-seek. It also highlights taekwondo's enduring commitment to humanitarian values, including its active inclusion in the Olympic Refugee Team since the Tokyo 2020 Games.

As Chuncheon prepares for the 2028 completion of the new World Taekwondo headquarters, the organizing partners plan to cement the Peace Walk as an annual tradition — positioning the city as a permanent global hub for both martial arts and international goodwill.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.