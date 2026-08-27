Korea’s capital is transforming into an expansive citywide canvas as the fourth annual Seoul Art Week prepares to open Monday.

Running through Sept. 6, the seven-day festival will link 141 visual art spaces across the metropolis, presenting 159 exhibitions and events designed to broaden the cultural footprint of the world-famous Kiaf and Frieze Seoul art fairs.

Organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, this year’s significantly expanded edition moves beyond traditional gallery hubs like Samcheong-dong and Cheongdam-dong to improve access to contemporary creative expression for residents and international visitors alike.

For the first time, the festival will kick off its signature opening night in Euljiro, a celebrated industrial neighborhood where historical tool-repair shops, hidden alleyway cafes and experimental youth art spaces uniquely coexist. On Monday, 20 visual art venues across Euljiro will extend their operating hours late into the evening, hosting live sound performances, networking DJ sessions and interactive artist talks.

News Museum Euljiro will serve as the central opening hub, featuring a 10-artist showcase exploring the theme of urban pause alongside a web-based audiovisual performance by artist Lee Hyun-tae. To keep art enthusiasts moving smoothly through the industrial district, municipal authorities are running a free circular shuttle bus throughout opening day while distributing a specialized neighborhood gallery map.

Beyond local gallery networks, Seoul Art Week brings major public art installations and museum retrospectives to every corner of the metropolis.

Renowned British conceptual artist Ryan Gander is launching his public project titled "The Find," distributing 16,000 specially minted collectible coins across local galleries, Coex and major municipal museums for unexpected passersby to discover and collect.

Meanwhile, major institutions are rolling out premier programming, including a modern master retrospective on painter Yoo Young-kuk at the Seoul Museum of Art, an exclusive Martin Parr showcase at the Seoul Museum of Photography and curated artist residency studio tours at Goldcheon Art Factory and Shindang Creative Arcade organized alongside the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture.

City officials emphasize that the festival aims to build a sustainable art ecosystem by directly bridging commercial international art fairs with emerging local creative communities. Travelers and local residents can explore real-time interactive location maps, studio access schedules, and complete venue guides on the official digital platform or through social media networks.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.