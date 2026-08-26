Nowon Craft Beer Festival returns to historic railway park

A former railway park in northeastern Seoul is set to transform into a vibrant two-day showcase for craft beer, live music and regional cuisine as the Nowon Craft Beer Festival returns this September.

Set to take place on Sept. 12 and 13 at Hwarangdae Railway Park, the festival will feature more than 200 craft beers curated from 34 breweries across Korea. Running daily from noon to 9:00 pm, the celebration will officially kick off with an opening ceremony at 7:00 pm on Sept. 12, at the main stage in the park’s parking lot.

In partnership with Seoul Music Week, the festival promises an impressive lineup of live performances. Singer Kassy and rapper Mad Clown will headline Saturday’s stage, while the legendary punk rock band Crying Nut is set to deliver an energetic closing performance Sunday. Beyond the music, attendees can sample signature dishes from local traditional markets and neighborhood eateries across Nowon-gu, and enjoy a diverse array of gourmet food trucks.

The festival grounds will also feature a marketplace spotlighting small business brands and youth entrepreneurs, alongside interactive family programming, eco-friendly workshops and guided beer docent tasting sessions.

The host venue, Hwarangdae Railway Park, has been designated a "Local 100" cultural attraction by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, as well as an official landmark under the Seoul Metropolitan Government's "2026 Seoul Edition 25" initiative. Organizers strongly encourage attendees to use public transportation and bring reusable tumblers and picnic mats for an eco-conscious experience.

Organized by the Nowon Cultural Foundation and the Nowon Craft Beer Festival Organizing Committee with support from Nowon District, the event aims to bring together craft brewers, artists, local merchants and visitors within a historic railway setting.

"Nowon Craft Beer Festival has grown into a signature festival that brings together craft beer, music, local businesses and culture, attracting both younger generations and visitors from outside the district," said Nowon District head Seo Jun-o. "I hope everyone comes to Hwarangdae Railway Park this year to fully enjoy early autumn in Nowon."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.