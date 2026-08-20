As summer loosens its grip on Seoul, the city is inviting residents to trade crowded streets for a cool evening by the Han River, where guided walks will showcase autumn sunsets and the city’s nighttime skyline.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday that its Han River Night Tour will begin Friday, Aug. 28, offering free evening walks led by professional guides.

The program will run beginning at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 3, and follow the Banpo Moonlight Trail or Yeouido Starlight Trail.

The Banpo route includes Seorae Island, Sebit Island and the Moonlight Rainbow Fountain on Banpo Bridge, where illuminated jets of water add another layer to the nighttime view.

The Yeouido route takes visitors to Hangang Art Park, the Yeouido Han River Bus dock, Mulbit Stage and Mulbit Square, where underwater lighting creates a starry effect along the waterfront.

The tours will also include hands-on activities, including a mood light-making session on the Banpo route and an evening walk with glowing LED balloons in Yeouido.

Adults and families with children accompanied by a guardian can apply, with participants selected by lottery. Successful applicants will be notified four days before their requested tour date.

The city said waiting lists will also be used, so spots can be filled if there are cancellations.

The Han River Night Tour is part of a broader walking program that includes the Han River History Tour, which has drawn more than 6,000 participants across more than 300 sessions since starting in April.

The history program offers 16 courses across different Han River parks, with a stamp program allowing participants to collect course-specific stamps and receive a small commemorative gift after completing tours.

Both programs are free, with applications available through the Han River Story Travel website.

The programs will not operate during the Seoul World Fireworks Festival from Sept. 4-5, or during the Chuseok holiday from Sept. 24-27.

“The Han River Night Tour offers a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of Seoul and enjoy an autumn night, feeling the cool river breeze while taking in the romantic crimson sunset, starry skies and the river itself,” said Park Jin-young, head of Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Future Hangang Project Headquarters. “We hope many citizens will unwind amid the night views of the Han River and create special memories.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.