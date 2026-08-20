Far East Broadcasting Company (FEBC)-Korea’s choir hosted its annual FEBC-Korea Children's Choir Patriotic Concert in Yeosu and Iksan, drawing a record audience of more than 10,000 people to mark the broadcaster's 70th anniversary.

The event took place at Jinnam Sports Center Park in Yeosu, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, on Aug. 13 and Iksan Gymnasium in North Jeolla Province on Aug. 14, ahead of Aug. 15 Liberation Day, the Christian radio broadcaster said Thursday.

The concert brought together around 700 children from 13 regional branches across the country. Through a mix of choral music, dance, acting and visual media, the young performers showcased Korea's history, the joy of liberation and a vision for peace and national unity.

This year's event carried special weight as FEBC-Korea celebrates 70 years of radio broadcasting mission since its founding in 1956.

The host cities were chosen for their historical significance. Yeosu holds the legacy of Adm. Yi Sun-sin (1545-1598) and Pastor Son Yang-won (1902-1950), while Iksan served as a center for independent movement and early Christian missions in the Jeolla region.

"Looking back on the past 70 years, I am grateful for God's grace that guided FEBC- Korea," Rev. Billy Kim, chairperson of the broadcaster, said. "This festival provided a meaningful opportunity to reflect on the noble sacrifices of our ancestors in Iksan and Yeosu."

High-profile guests attended the two-day event, including Ed Cannon, president and CEO of FEBC, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, North Jeolla Province Gov. Lee Won-taek, Yeosu Mayor Seo Young-hak, Iksan Mayor Choi Jeong-ho and former Foreign Minister Yu Myung-hwan.

The performance unfolded across six themes. The first half highlighted 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty traditions, historical defense against foreign invasions through performances representing Yi's turtle ship and the sacrifices of independence fighters under Japanese colonial rule.

The second half focused on modern Korean history and FEBC-Korea's 70-year journey as well as popular songs like "Yeosu Night Sea" and a short musical depicting the founding of the broadcaster by missionary Tom Watson and the Rev. Kang Tae-guk during the 1950-53 Korean War.

The event concluded with a message promoting the successful hosting of the upcoming 2026 Yeosu World Island Exhibition and a joint performance praying for peaceful unification.