The rhythmic beat of wooden drums echoed along Busan’s Suyeong River on Thursday, as hundreds of paddlers took to the water, launching the 14th Korea Open Busan International Dragon Boat Race alongside the 17th Busan Mayor’s Cup Dragon Boat Race.

Running through Aug. 24 at APEC Naru Park, the dual five-day regattas bring together roughly 850 elite paddlers and club athletes from around the globe and across Korea. Organized directly by the Busan Metropolitan Government and hosted by the Sea Scouts of Korea Busan Council, the high-energy event aims to showcase the city's vibrant aquatic assets while reinforcing its broader push to establish itself as a premier destination for international eco-tourism and marine leisure.

Official racing action kicks off Friday morning following a grand opening ceremony that features the traditional Dotting the Dragon's Eye ceremonial ritual, in which painted eyes on the vessel's ornate dragon head are filled in to symbolically awaken the craft and wish paddlers safe passage across the water.

The international lineup features 19 competitive teams and roughly 500 athletes representing 11 nations and territories, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Qatar, Guam, Malaysia and the Philippines. Crews will compete in 12-seater and 22-seater categories across 200-meter and 300-meter sprints, divided into open, women’s and mixed divisions. Meanwhile, the Mayor’s Cup features 350 domestic club members competing in 12-seater, 300-meter races across general mixed and youth divisions.

While modern dragon boat racing has grown rapidly in global popularity since its inclusion as an official Asian Games medal sport in 2010, its origins stretch back over two millennia to ancient Chinese watercraft traditions. The eco-friendly, nonmotorized sport relies entirely on human synchronicity: A drummer positioned at the bow beats out a furious tempo to control the boat's speed and boost team morale, while rowers paddle in strict unison to drive the vessel across the finish line.

For city planners, hosting the annual regatta aligns with long-term economic ambitions to diversify Busan's coastal appeal beyond its famous sand beaches.

By transforming urban waterways like the Suyeong River into vibrant, eco-friendly arenas for global competition, municipal leaders hope to build sustained momentum for international sports tourism and boost local hospitality businesses. Alongside the racing, spectators can participate in free family-friendly activities, including custom craft workshops and instant photo booths along the riverbanks.

“This tournament serves as a harmonious platform for domestic and international participants to connect,” said Na Yoon-bin, director-general of Busan’s Tourism and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and events) Bureau. “We expect this event to help Busan take another leap forward as a world-class marine leisure and tourism hub.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.