Twenty-five temporary architectural pavilions transformed the heart of Seoul this week as student designers unveiled physical installations reflecting on academic spaces, community and human connection, municipal authorities said Wednesday.

The 15th Union of Architecture University Students (UAUS) Pavilion Exhibition opened Tuesday along the Nolimadang section of Gwanghwamun Square, featuring works created by aspiring architects from 25 universities across Korea. Running through Aug. 28, the outdoor showcase invites pedestrians to step inside compact, uniform 3.5-meter installations designed to explore how educational environments shape social behavior.

Organized under the theme "U&US: Re-membering in School," this year’s exhibition challenges traditional views of academic facilities. Rather than treating campuses merely as functional spaces for instruction, student teams reimagined them as dynamic arenas where forced structures — such as rigid class schedules, fixed seating charts and grade levels — interact with spontaneous, self-directed social connections. Participating institutions include Yonsei University, Korea University, Ewha Womans University, Kwangwoon University and Hanyang University ERICA, among others.

To engage visitors, organizers integrated interactive elements into the plaza, including a large-format community board modeled after a traditional classroom bulletin board and a stamp-tour program using attendance-register leaflets.

"The UAUS exhibition offers an important platform for future architects to analyze society and space through their own lens while engaging directly with the public," said Myeong No-jun, head of the Housing Bureau at the Seoul Metropolitan Government. "The city will continue to support young designers as they experiment, grow and help shape Seoul’s architectural culture."

Following the Gwanghwamun showcase, winning pavilion designs will be featured at the Seoul Hall of Urbanism and Architecture during the 18th Seoul Architecture Festival, running from Sept. 15 to Oct. 11.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.