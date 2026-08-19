The Seoul Metropolitan Government will bring back its popular matchmatching program in September with expanded activities built around the city’s landmarks, as its first couple who met through one of its past events prepares to marry this winter.

First launched in November 2024 with an event at Sebitseom on the Han River, the program — known as “Seoulting” — was introduced as part of the city’s response to Korea’s ultra-low birthrate, offering busy professionals a safe, city-guaranteed opportunity to meet future partners.

So far, the program has been held five times, including events themed around the Han River and art. City officials say it has drawn great interest from residents, with 13,854 applications submitted for 500 available places in total. At one event, 3,568 people applied for 100 spots, resulting in a competition rate of more than 36 to one.

The program has also produced 126 matched pairs. In a post-event survey, a whopping 92 percent of participants said they wanted the program to be held regularly, indicating strong satisfaction among attendees, according to the city government.

Rebranded as “Seolleom in Seoul,” meaning “Fluttering Hearts in Seoul” in Korean, Seoulting 2.0 will use popular venues such as the Han River and Dongdaemun Design Plaza for a range of themed dating events reflecting the latest trends.

“During the Hangang Bus date, participants will have time to get to know one another amid sweeping river views and the romantic atmosphere onboard,” a city official said. “They will break the ice through relationship coaching and couple-oriented recreational activities, followed by dinner and small-group conversations at a space overlooking the Han River.”

Applications will be accepted through Seoul’s parenting and family information portal from Aug. 18 through 5 p.m. on Sept. 4. Fifty men and 50 women aged 25 to 45 will be selected to take part.

Those who wish to join must submit an application form, a resident registration record, a detailed certificate of marital status and one document verifying economic activity, such as a business registration certificate or income certificate. Participants will be chosen through a random draw after the city verifies their eligibility, with results to be announced individually on Sept. 11.

For this year’s program, only Korean citizens can participate, according to city officials. But future events could include foreign residents.

The biggest obstacle to the plan is the absence of a credible system in which noncitizens can be verified as singles through formal documents, according to a director-level official.

“The program has drawn so many applicants because we thoroughly verify their identities, employment status and marital status,” the official told The Korea Times on Tuesday. “For that reason, we cannot immediately expand participation to foreign residents. We need to review how we can verify the necessary documents and establish reliable standards first.”

This comes as the program’s first known couple is preparing to marry in December. The pair met at the “Seolleom, Art Night” event in February last year and began dating afterward.

“Seoulting, which has received an enthusiastic response from unmarried men and women seeking meaningful connections, will return in September,” said Ma Chae-sook, head of the city’s women and family policy office. “We hope the event, set against the Han River’s night skyline, will give single people a chance to make lasting memories and find a meaningful connection.”