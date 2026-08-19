The Literature Translation Institute of Korea will mark its 30th anniversary with a two-day international conference on Korean literary translation, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Wednesday.

The 2026 World Congress for Korean Literary Translators and Alumni Homecoming Day will take place Aug. 28-29 at the Grand Mercure Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Residences Imperial Palace in Seoul. The event will also be livestreamed for participants unable to attend in person.

The first day's World Congress will center on the theme "Moving Together: The Future of Global Korean Literature and Cultural Translation."

Anders Karlsson, a Korean studies professor at SOAS University of London who translates Korean literature into Swedish, will deliver a keynote address, followed by four panel sessions covering literary translation aesthetics, artificial intelligence's impact on the field, translator training and the publishing industry.

The rise in global interest in Korean literature — spurred in part by novelist Han Kang's 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature — has heightened attention on translators who bring Korean-language works to international readers.

The second day, a homecoming event for graduates of LTI Korea's Translation Academy, will feature a keynote by Brother Anthony of Taize, an emeritus professor at Sogang University who has translated more than 40 volumes of Korean poetry and fiction, along with alumni career panels, mentoring sessions and public readings. Registration is free.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.