Beneath the canopy of ginkgo trees at the edge of Gyeongbok Palace, couples in Korea will soon have another chance to tie the knot at one of the capital's most coveted historic addresses — without breaking the bank.

The National Palace Museum of Korea said Tuesday that it is accepting applications for a program that would open its scenic outdoor rest area for private wedding ceremonies throughout 2027. Operated by the museum under the Korea Heritage Service, the initiative is designed to share the cultural and aesthetic value of national heritage sites while relieving the heavy financial burden of modern weddings for young adults.

The museum will host 80 ceremonies in 2027, split between 41 slots during the spring peak in April and May, and 39 during the autumn months of October and November. Ceremonies will take place once on Friday afternoons and twice daily on weekends and public holidays, with reception spaces provided inside the museum’s annex.

To streamline the process, the museum is collaborating with two professional wedding planning agencies. Prospective brides and grooms can consult with these designated vendors through Aug. 31 before submitting an online application through the museum's website from Sept. 1-4.

Final selections will be determined through an online lottery system. While 70 couples will be selected through general entry, 10 slots are specifically reserved for low-income applicants and socially vulnerable groups through a separate drawing. Results will be announced Sept. 8.

The decision to expand the program follows an overwhelming surge in public interest. When the museum first trialed the outdoor wedding initiative earlier this year for 2026 ceremonies, nearly 300 couples applied for just 16 available slots, which prompted officials to scramble and expand the schedule to accommodate 28 couples.

By turning protected heritage spaces into community assets, public institutions in Korea are finding creative ways to support young families facing soaring housing and living costs.

"We plan to continue developing diverse programs that use our cultural heritage based on public feedback," said Bae Min-seong, director of the National Palace Museum of Korea. "We remain committed to proactive administration so that citizens can enjoy the true value of national heritage up close in their everyday lives."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.