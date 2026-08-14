Seoul museum to host summer programs for kids

The Seoul Museum of History will launch special summer programs at its Children's Museum starting Aug. 15. All programs are free for child visitors.

"Summer in Hanyang" introduces how residents of Seoul — formerly known as Hanyang — cooled off without fans or air conditioning while also covering seasonal foods and pastimes of the era. Children can decorate their own paper fan using stickers after reading the exhibit panels. No reservation is required, and kits to make the fans will be distributed free to the first 1,000 children to visit, starting Aug. 15. Inquiries about the kits can be made at the museum lobby and information desk.

A second program, "Santa's Summer Vacation," imagines Santa Claus taking his holiday in Korea and granting children's wishes. Visitors can write their wishes on postcards or notes and attach them to an "August Christmas wish tree" in the lobby from Aug. 15. Some wishes will later be granted by the museum in a follow-up event, with details to be announced on the museum's Instagram account.

A third program lets children make hats modeled on the Children's Museum's mascots and create stories featuring them. The program, which is already at capacity, will return with a new hat-making activity this winter for children who cannot participate this summer.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.