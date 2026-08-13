Why new US ambassador visited Youngnak Church

New U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Michelle Steel has drawn attention by visiting Youngnak Church shortly after arriving in Seoul to assume her post.

Behind her visit lies a deep family connection, intertwined with the historical roots of the venue as a sanctuary for North Korean refugees rebuilding their lives in the South.

According to church officials and local reports, Steel visited the Protestant church in Jung District, central Seoul, right after arriving at Incheon International Airport on July 30. She returned to attend a Sunday service on Aug. 2, where church leaders introduced her to those attending the service.

When asked by a local reporter whether she plans to attend services regularly, Steel gave a silent nod.

A church official confirmed on Wednesday that Steel visited the venue accompanied by her aunt, who remains an active member of the church.

"We understand that she visited with her aunt, who still attends our church," a church official told The Korea Times on condition of anonymity, citing privacy concerns. "While we cannot confirm whether she'll continue to attend, anyone is welcome to attend our services."

Details regarding her private schedule could not be confirmed through the U.S. Embassy.

The visit holds personal significance for Steel, whose parents defected from North Korea and fled to the South during the 1950-53 Korean War.

Born in Seoul in 1955, Steel spent her childhood in South Korea before immigrating to the U.S. with her family in 1975. Before leaving the country, her parents regularly attended Youngnak Church, making the site a meaningful symbol of her family roots.

The church itself carries a profound historical connection to North Korean refugees. A church official explained that Pastor Han Kyung-chik founded the venue as Bethany Evangelist Church in December 1945 alongside 27 Christian refugees who fled North Korea to escape religious suppression under the communist regime. The church was renamed Youngnak Presbyterian Church the following year.

The church became a key spiritual center for North Korean refugees, especially those from the northwestern part of the North, assisting newly arrived families as they built new lives in South Korea.

Since arriving on July 30, Steel has embraced her Korean identity by making personal appearances across Seoul, including a visit to nearby Namdaemun Market a few days after her arrival.

Steel is the second Korean American to serve as U.S. ambassador to South Korea after Sung Kim. Steel can now formally assume her role after presenting her credentials to President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday.