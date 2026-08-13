Seoul City Hall exhibition explores fleeting memory of urban landscapes

Seoul is hosting a compelling new art exhibition that examines the lingering memories and subtle traces left behind by residents in a rapidly evolving metropolitan landscape.

“Traces of Seoul,” a solo exhibition by artist Chang Eun-woo, runs from Aug. 13 through Nov. 2 at the Sky Plaza Gallery, located on the eighth floor of Seoul City Hall. Overlooking the bustling expanse of Seoul Plaza, the gallery space has presented an annual artist selection program since 2014, offering local residents and international visitors free access to contemporary visual arts embedded within the heart of local government.

Selected as one of just three winning proposals out of 130 competitive submissions for the 2026 Sky Plaza Gallery schedule, Chang’s showcase shines a gentle light on Seoul’s narrow alleyways, neighborhood streets and everyday urban scenes. These spaces, often overlooked due to their quiet familiarity, represent a side of the city that is gradually disappearing under modern redevelopment.

To capture this transience, Chang uses a distinctive artistic technique of cutting and layering "hanji" — traditional Korean handmade paper — to create the images. Through this uniquely Korean medium, the artist portrays the accumulation of memories, human connection and the passage of time embedded within physical architecture. Chang’s unique approach to urban preservation has earned widespread recognition, including the Danwon Art Festival Artist Award and honors from E-Land Cultural Foundation and IBK.

In addition to viewing the artwork, visitors can participate in a hands-on community workshop to craft personal fabric screens featuring their own artistic interpretations of Seoul’s scenery. The workshops will teach the traditional East Asian painting method of "moving perspective," which allows creators to blend multiple vantage points into a single composition.

The interactive sessions will take place on Oct. 14 and Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m. Each 60-minute workshop accommodates eight participants. The cost is 5,000 won ($3.50) per person, inclusive of all materials.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.