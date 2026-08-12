GKL, Gangnam Medical Tour Center team up to promote wellness tourism

Grand Korea Leisure (GKL) has partnered with the Gangnam Medical Tour Center to launch the K-Medical Wellness Experience Zone, an interactive showcase aimed at attracting overseas visitors and boosting the local economy through medical and wellness tourism.

The state-run casino operator said Wednesday that the event will run through Aug. 31 on the third floor of its Seven Luck Casino Gangnam Coex branch in southern Seoul.

The Gangnam Medical Tour Center, run by Gangnam District Office, is a comprehensive medical tourism support center that provides international patients with one-stop services ranging from medical consultations and interpretation to airport pick-up.

The initiative leverages the high-traffic location as a direct marketing touchpoint for Gangnam's medical tourism. International visitors can try different wellness experiences, including skin analysis, K-beauty sessions, stress index testing and massages. The venue also promotes health products from local small and medium-sized enterprises.

The joint campaign aims to direct casino foot traffic straight into local clinics, creating a bridge between gaming, hospitality and healthcare.

"More than 360,000 foreign tourists visit our Gangnam Coex location every year," GKL CEO Yoon Doo-hyun said. "Through this event, we hope to elevate customer satisfaction by offering differentiated experiences while uncovering collaborative opportunities that generate practical synergy with the medical industry."

This project reflects GKL’s broader commitment to social value and sustainable tourism development. The casino operator continues to build public-private partnerships that stimulate regional spending, while creating accessible travel content for underserved groups and elevating local cultural assets.