Now ranked No. 2 worldwide, Korea's beauty industry eyes next surge at flagship Seoul expo

Korea’s multibillion-dollar beauty sector is operating at full throttle.

Last year, the nation exported $11.4 billion in cosmetics, surpassing the United States to become the world’s second-largest exporter behind France. Surprisingly, this boom hasn't been driven by corporate conglomerates, but by independent brands — small-to-mid-size startups that now generate 72.5 percent of all Korean beauty exports.

Now, as the global appetite for Korean cosmetics shifts from internet popularity to a permanent fixture of daily skin care, Seoul is preparing to lay the groundwork for the industry's future.

Municipal officials announced Tuesday that the fifth annual Seoul Beauty Week will open on Aug. 22 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza. The four-day trade showcase, organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, will gather a record 152 companies spanning skin care startups, aesthetic medical firms, wellness brands and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven beauty-tech pioneers.

Long serving as a crucial launching pad for niche Korean labels expanding overseas, the fair is sharpening its focus on commercial trade. This year, officials have invited 115 international retail buyers for curated matchmaking sessions, hoping to surpass the $13 million in export deals inked at last year's gathering.

Yet, as international regulations tighten and AI reshapes consumer behavior, industry leaders recognize that viral fame is no longer enough. To address these shifts, the event will host the inaugural Seoul Beauty Forum, bringing together global executives — including Joyce Lui, chief digital officer of L'Oreal Korea — to tackle complex export compliance, AI diagnostics and distribution strategies.

"As Korean beauty expands rapidly across the world, it is crucial to move beyond simply showcasing good products," said Cho Hye-jung, director of Seoul’s Creative Industry Planning Bureau. "We need an industrial platform that supports everything from export infrastructure and investment to navigating international regulatory hurdles."

The fair will also offer public styling booths, makeup masterclasses by K-pop beauty artists and live-streamed demonstrations hosted by international social media influencers — a fitting celebration for an industry busy converting viral enthusiasm into a lasting global trade powerhouse.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.